Brokerages Anticipate Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) to Announce $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) has received a consensus broker rating score of 2.33 (Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $12.75 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.28 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Resideo Technologies an industry rank of 171 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on REZI shares. Imperial Capital cut their target price on Resideo Technologies from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer lowered Resideo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th.

In other news, Director Sharon L. Wienbar bought 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.32 per share, with a total value of $50,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $50,568. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Joseph Douglas Ragan III sold 11,109 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $109,645.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders bought 34,635 shares of company stock worth $322,685 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 84.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 123.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 699.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE REZI traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.96. 1,252,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,372,233. Resideo Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $26.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.40.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. Resideo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Resideo Technologies will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

Recommended Story: Economic Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Resideo Technologies (REZI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.