Brokerages Anticipate Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.90 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) will post earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.71). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.74) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.99) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.19) to ($3.78). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($3.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.05) to ($3.06). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.02.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RYTM shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of RYTM stock opened at $21.03 on Tuesday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $31.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The company has a market cap of $912.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 0.66.

In related news, Director Todd Foley sold 141,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $3,112,857.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nithya Desikan sold 35,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $801,774.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,234.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 492,856 shares of company stock worth $11,079,199 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 80.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1,110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 240,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after acquiring an additional 220,573 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $486,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 717,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,492,000 after acquiring an additional 113,164 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,547,000. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.