Brokerages Expect DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT) to Announce ($0.01) EPS

DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT) has been given an average broker rating score of 2.75 (Hold) from the four analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $4.82 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.01) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given DIRTT Environmental an industry rank of 73 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered DIRTT Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on DIRTT Environmental in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of DIRTT Environmental in a report on Sunday, November 10th.

In other DIRTT Environmental news, Director John Elliott acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.41 per share, with a total value of $34,100.00. Also, insider Kevin P. Omeara acquired 11,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $38,176.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 47,338 shares of company stock valued at $153,645 in the last ninety days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DIRTT Environmental stock. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,202,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,514,000. DIRTT Environmental makes up about 16.3% of Private Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Private Capital Management LLC owned 6.00% of DIRTT Environmental at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

DRTT stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.31. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,981. DIRTT Environmental has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $4.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.28.

DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $65.39 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DIRTT Environmental will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DIRTT Environmental

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacture of customized interiors. It produces its products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The company was founded by Geoff Gosling, Barrie Loberg, Kristin Moore, and Mogens F.

