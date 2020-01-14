Brokerages Expect Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) to Announce $0.14 EPS

Equities analysts expect Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) to announce $0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Landec’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.21. Landec reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 250%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Landec will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.29. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Landec.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.10). Landec had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $142.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LNDC shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Landec in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Landec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

Shares of LNDC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.06. The stock had a trading volume of 167,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,581. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.70. Landec has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $13.24. The firm has a market cap of $304.93 million, a PE ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

In related news, VP Timothy P. Burgess bought 5,100 shares of Landec stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.04 per share, with a total value of $51,204.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Obus bought 10,000 shares of Landec stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.38 per share, with a total value of $103,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,757.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 18,900 shares of company stock valued at $195,626 in the last ninety days. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wynnefield Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Landec by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 2,795,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,192,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Landec by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,200,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,916,000 after purchasing an additional 407,935 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Landec by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,812,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,983,000 after purchasing an additional 218,927 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Landec by 1,375.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 903,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after purchasing an additional 842,413 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Landec by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 581,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares during the period. 90.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Landec

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through two segments, Packaged Fresh Vegetables and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

