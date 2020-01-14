Brokerages Set Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) Target Price at $58.00

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

A number of analysts have commented on EGRX shares. ValuEngine cut Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. TheStreet cut Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

EGRX stock opened at $60.07 on Friday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $38.38 and a fifty-two week high of $64.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.24. The company has a market cap of $798.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 1.42.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.17). Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $41.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp sold 15,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total transaction of $981,330.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 33,328 shares of company stock valued at $2,100,872 in the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGRX. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,410 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 58,141 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,845 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 17,190 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 395.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,277 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,946 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,234,000 after purchasing an additional 14,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

