Brokerages Set Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) Target Price at $58.00

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.00.
A number of analysts have commented on EGRX shares. ValuEngine cut Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. TheStreet cut Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.
EGRX stock opened at $60.07 on Friday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $38.38 and a fifty-two week high of $64.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.24. The company has a market cap of $798.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 1.42.
In related news, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp sold 15,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total transaction of $981,330.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 33,328 shares of company stock valued at $2,100,872 in the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGRX. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,410 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 58,141 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,845 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 17,190 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 395.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,277 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,946 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,234,000 after purchasing an additional 14,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.
Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.
