Brokerages Set National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) PT at $33.00

National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

NGHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of National General from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st.

Shares of National General stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.10. The company had a trading volume of 636 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,356. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.60. National General has a 1-year low of $20.08 and a 1-year high of $26.73.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. National General had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts predict that National General will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. National General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.57%.

In related news, COO Peter A. Rendall sold 9,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $214,608.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Hal Weiner sold 5,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $104,417.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,198.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,080 shares of company stock valued at $431,877. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NGHC. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National General by 308.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after acquiring an additional 175,405 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National General by 263.4% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 214,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after buying an additional 155,607 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of National General by 15.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 8,482 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of National General in the third quarter valued at about $2,878,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of National General by 43.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after buying an additional 39,900 shares during the last quarter. 52.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National General

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

