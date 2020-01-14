Brokerages Set Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI) Price Target at $22.67

Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.67.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Qiwi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised Qiwi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Qiwi in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Qiwi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Qiwi in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QIWI. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qiwi by 0.8% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,809 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qiwi in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Qiwi by 15.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC raised its position in Qiwi by 71.3% in the second quarter. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC now owns 19,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Qiwi by 311.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 11,530 shares in the last quarter. 28.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QIWI opened at $19.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Qiwi has a 52-week low of $12.93 and a 52-week high of $25.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.47.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.15. Qiwi had a return on equity of 23.70% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $18.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Qiwi will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Qiwi Company Profile

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

