Brokerages Set Relx PLC (LON:REL) PT at GBX 1,925.38

Relx PLC (LON:REL) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,925.38 ($25.33).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on REL. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($23.02) target price on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Relx from GBX 1,950 ($25.65) to GBX 1,930 ($25.39) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,090 ($27.49) price target on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Relx from GBX 2,178 ($28.65) to GBX 2,378 ($31.28) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Get Relx alerts:

LON:REL traded up GBX 24 ($0.32) on Friday, hitting GBX 1,970.50 ($25.92). 1,709,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,990,000. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,880.86 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,892.26. Relx has a 52 week low of GBX 1,597 ($21.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,027 ($26.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.02, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $38.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.56.

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.