Brokerages Set Visa Inc (NYSE:V) PT at $201.42

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $202.63.

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush set a $187.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of Visa from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Visa from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Visa from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total value of $1,244,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,857,744.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $567,637.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,567,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,480 shares of company stock worth $10,606,182 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in Visa by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 6,370 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 13,248 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its holdings in Visa by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 8,118 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

V stock traded up $1.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $195.33. 11,280,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,310,871. Visa has a 1 year low of $133.30 and a 1 year high of $195.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $186.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.02. The stock has a market cap of $381.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.