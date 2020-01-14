Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

BKD has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.38.

NYSE:BKD opened at $7.18 on Monday. Brookdale Senior Living has a one year low of $5.97 and a one year high of $8.80. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.13). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 24.04%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Brookdale Senior Living’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKD. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 165.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 11,967 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

