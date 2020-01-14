Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) Shares Bought by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 42.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 350,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 104,712 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $20,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bunge by 88.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Bunge in the second quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge in the third quarter valued at $129,000. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Bunge in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Bunge from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bunge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Bunge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.83.

In related news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 1,786 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $97,604.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,801.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BG stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.60. The stock had a trading volume of 644,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,047. Bunge Ltd has a 12-month low of $47.26 and a 12-month high of $59.65. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Bunge had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bunge Ltd will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.53%.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

