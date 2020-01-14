Bushveld Minerals (LON:BMN) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.53

Shares of Bushveld Minerals Limited (LON:BMN) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.53 and traded as low as $20.20. Bushveld Minerals shares last traded at $20.60, with a volume of 1,293,525 shares trading hands.

BMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bushveld Minerals in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 45 ($0.59) price target on shares of Bushveld Minerals in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bushveld Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

Get Bushveld Minerals alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $237.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 4.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 20.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 22.46.

Bushveld Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in South Africa. It operates through three segments: Vanadium and Iron Ore, Coal Exploration, and Vanadium Mining and Production. It explores for vanadium, titanium, iron ore, phosphate, tin, and thermal coal deposits.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Bushveld Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bushveld Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.