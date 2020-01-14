Bushveld Minerals (LON:BMN) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.53

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2020

Shares of Bushveld Minerals Limited (LON:BMN) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.53 and traded as low as $20.20. Bushveld Minerals shares last traded at $20.60, with a volume of 1,293,525 shares trading hands.

BMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bushveld Minerals in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 45 ($0.59) price target on shares of Bushveld Minerals in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bushveld Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

The stock has a market cap of $237.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 4.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 20.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 22.46.

About Bushveld Minerals (LON:BMN)

Bushveld Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in South Africa. It operates through three segments: Vanadium and Iron Ore, Coal Exploration, and Vanadium Mining and Production. It explores for vanadium, titanium, iron ore, phosphate, tin, and thermal coal deposits.

