BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Brasada Capital Management LP

Brasada Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,244 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 99,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 306,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,601 shares during the period.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BWXT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $55.00 price objective on shares of BWX Technologies and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Shares of BWXT stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.88. The stock had a trading volume of 11,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. BWX Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $40.16 and a twelve month high of $66.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 90.98%. The business had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies Inc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $61,500.00. Also, insider Joel W. Duling sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $97,392.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,676.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.