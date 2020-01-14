Bytom (BTM) Market Capitalization Tops $77.05 Million

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 13th. Bytom has a total market capitalization of $77.05 million and $10.67 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bytom has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for $0.0769 or 0.00000916 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, LBank, OTCBTC and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.33 or 0.00623472 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00010060 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00009594 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 120.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Bytom Profile

Bytom (CRYPTO:BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2014. Bytom’s total supply is 1,407,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,002,499,275 coins. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bytom Coin Trading

Bytom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, CoinEgg, Huobi, CoinEx, ZB.COM, BigONE, LBank, FCoin, Kucoin, Neraex, HitBTC, Bibox, CoinTiger, Cryptopia, OKEx, EXX, BitMart, OTCBTC and RightBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

