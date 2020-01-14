Caldwell Partners International Inc (TSE:CWL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Caldwell Partners International Inc (TSE:CWL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 16th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of TSE:CWL opened at C$1.32 on Tuesday. Caldwell Partners International has a fifty-two week low of C$1.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.25. The firm has a market cap of $26.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.50.

Caldwell Partners International (TSE:CWL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$20.97 million during the quarter.

The Caldwell Partners International Inc provides executive search consulting services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company offers advisory services on the identification, evaluation, assessment, and recommendation of qualified candidates for specific positions. Its executive hiring services include executive search, board services, executive assessment, executive onboarding, and succession planning.

