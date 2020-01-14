California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) Receives $21.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.67.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRC shares. Imperial Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of California Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

CRC stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.37. 2,806,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,554,563. California Resources has a twelve month low of $4.68 and a twelve month high of $30.18. The company has a market capitalization of $407.70 million, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 4.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.64.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.31 million. California Resources had a negative return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 12.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that California Resources will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 265,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,219,000 after acquiring an additional 26,152 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,583,000 after acquiring an additional 11,250 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $387,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 580,323 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,420,000 after acquiring an additional 18,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,290,863 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,763,000 after acquiring an additional 124,552 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

