Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ:CLXT) Short Interest Update

Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ:CLXT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 573,900 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the December 15th total of 761,800 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 182,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

CLXT opened at $7.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 12.38 and a quick ratio of 11.97. Calyxt has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $19.30. The firm has a market cap of $234.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 2.64.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). Calyxt had a negative net margin of 1,016.27% and a negative return on equity of 43.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calyxt will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Calyxt by 7.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calyxt by 56.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 7,887 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Calyxt by 52.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 8,475 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Calyxt by 7.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 9,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Calyxt by 91.4% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 10,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CLXT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calyxt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Calyxt to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Calyxt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Calyxt in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.13.

Calyxt Company Profile

Calyxt, Inc, a consumer-centric food- and agriculture-focused company, develops healthier specialty food ingredients and food crops using gene-editing technology for agriculture in the United States. It engages in the development of high oleic and low linolenic soybean product candidates; high fiber wheat; improved quality alfalfa product candidates; and cold storable and reduced browning potatoes.

