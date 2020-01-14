Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $16.96

Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.96 and last traded at $15.74, with a volume of 428722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CWH shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Camping World from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Camping World has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.41.

Get Camping World alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 14,187.62% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Camping World Holdings Inc will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Camping World’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Camping World by 305.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Camping World in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Camping World in the 2nd quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Camping World by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. 41.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Camping World (NYSE:CWH)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.