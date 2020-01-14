Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Bought by Galibier Capital Management Ltd.

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 447,820 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 48,961 shares during the period. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce comprises about 11.8% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $37,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. 44.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

CM stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.37. 19,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,322. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.85 and its 200 day moving average is $81.60. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $73.20 and a twelve month high of $87.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The bank reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.52. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.0908 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.38%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CM. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $105.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $112.50 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.67.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.