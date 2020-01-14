Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC) Trading Down 1%

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC)’s stock price traded down 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$181.00 and last traded at C$181.00, 806 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 47% from the average session volume of 550 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$182.90.

Separately, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Tire in a report on Thursday, November 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.49, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion and a PE ratio of 16.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$187.94 and a 200 day moving average price of C$213.53.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$3.51 by C($0.31). The business had revenue of C$3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.67 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $1.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $4.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from Canadian Tire’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Canadian Tire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

Canadian Tire Company Profile (TSE:CTC)

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

