Canterbury Park Holding Corp (NASDAQ:CPHC) Short Interest Update

Canterbury Park Holding Corp (NASDAQ:CPHC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the December 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canterbury Park by 3,352.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 34,835 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canterbury Park by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Canterbury Park by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 215,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Canterbury Park by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 442,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 41.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Canterbury Park from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised Canterbury Park from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

NASDAQ CPHC traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.57. 285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.40. Canterbury Park has a one year low of $11.83 and a one year high of $16.00. The company has a market capitalization of $58.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 0.58.

Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Canterbury Park had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $18.60 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%.

Canterbury Park Company Profile

Canterbury Park Holding Corporation hosts pari-mutuel wagering on horse races and unbanked card games at its Canterbury park racetrack and card casino facility in Shakopee, Minnesota. The company operates through four segments: Horse Racing, Card Casino, Food and Beverage, and Development. The Horse Racing segment operates year-round simulcasting of horse races and wagering on live thoroughbred; and quarter horse races on a seasonal basis.

