Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $3,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 360.5% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $60.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.59. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.37 and a fifty-two week high of $60.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.3074 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

