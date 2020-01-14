Capital One Financial Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ)

Capital One Financial reissued their hold rating on shares of Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $47.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Dril-Quip from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an underperform rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Dril-Quip from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.73.

DRQ stock opened at $46.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.18. Dril-Quip has a 12 month low of $34.99 and a 12 month high of $56.71. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.16 and a beta of 1.52.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $108.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.17 million. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 19.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Blake T. Deberry sold 4,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $189,215.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,538,772.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake T. Deberry sold 29,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $1,267,858.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,681 shares in the company, valued at $7,439,984.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,981 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,145. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Dril-Quip by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Dril-Quip by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 810,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,913,000 after acquiring an additional 28,071 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Dril-Quip by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 975,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,823,000 after acquiring an additional 18,187 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Dril-Quip by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 140,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after acquiring an additional 17,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Dril-Quip by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,503,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $264,161,000 after acquiring an additional 32,727 shares during the last quarter.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

