Carboncoin Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.00 (CARBON)

Carboncoin (CURRENCY:CARBON) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 14th. Carboncoin has a total market capitalization of $75,113.00 and $3.00 worth of Carboncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carboncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Carboncoin has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.04 or 0.00659556 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010229 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00008997 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Carboncoin Profile

Carboncoin (CARBON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 11th, 2014. Carboncoin’s total supply is 15,392,022,544 coins. Carboncoin’s official website is carboncoin.cc . Carboncoin’s official Twitter account is @TrueCarbonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Carboncoin

Carboncoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carboncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carboncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carboncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

