Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) Short Interest Update

Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the December 15th total of 1,370,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 261,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Shares of CSII opened at $50.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -5,038.00 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.41. Cardiovascular Systems has a 1-year low of $27.10 and a 1-year high of $52.54.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $64.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.03 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,508,322 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $236,471,000 after purchasing an additional 59,146 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,194,713 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $94,218,000 after purchasing an additional 49,401 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 471,730 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $20,252,000 after purchasing an additional 8,517 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $13,345,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 271,765 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,914,000 after purchasing an additional 78,644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSII. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

