Carl Data Solutions (CNSX:CRL) Shares Up 7.5%

Shares of Carl Data Solutions Inc (CNSX:CRL) shot up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22, 169,235 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 401% from the average session volume of 33,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.13.

Carl Data Solutions Company Profile (CNSX:CRL)

Carl Data Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer of big-data-as-a-service-based solutions in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Data Services, Data Hosting, and Digital Currency Verification. The company offers data collection, storage, and analytics solutions for data-centric companies.

