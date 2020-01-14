Carry (CRE) Reaches Market Cap of $7.16 Million

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded up 22.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. Carry has a market capitalization of $7.16 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Carry has traded up 22.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Carry token can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Upbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00036325 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $496.74 or 0.05768294 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00025578 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00034127 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00122716 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Carry Profile

CRE is a token. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Carry’s total supply is 4,511,558,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,353,847,862 tokens. Carry’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io

Buying and Selling Carry

Carry can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

