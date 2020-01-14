Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Upgraded to Outperform at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

CADNF has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities set a $13.00 target price on shares of Cascades and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Desjardins reiterated a hold rating on shares of Cascades in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of CADNF opened at $8.75 on Monday. Cascades has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $10.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.05.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

