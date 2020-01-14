Cashaa Market Cap Achieves $3.55 Million (CAS)

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One Cashaa token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, Exrates, IDEX and HitBTC. Cashaa has a total market capitalization of $3.55 million and $43.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cashaa has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011846 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.26 or 0.02283420 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00183799 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00026278 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00121805 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Cashaa Token Profile

Cashaa was first traded on October 12th, 2017. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 756,876,542 tokens. The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cashaa is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH . Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cashaa’s official website is www.cashaa.com

Buying and Selling Cashaa

Cashaa can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Exrates and TOPBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cashaa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cashaa using one of the exchanges listed above.

