Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.42% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Castle Biosciences Inc. is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company. It is focused on providing physicians and patients, clinically actionable genomic information. Castle Biosciences Inc. is based in Texas, United States. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.83.

Shares of CSTL stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.21. 69,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,512. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.36. Castle Biosciences has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $39.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 11.80 and a current ratio of 11.89.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $14.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Castle Biosciences will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSTL. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $507,000. 28.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

