Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Position Lifted by Family Legacy Inc.

Family Legacy Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the quarter. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 11,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 67,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,027,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 11,441.7% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 191,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

CAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cleveland Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Standpoint Research cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.44.

Caterpillar stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.94. 1,885,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,354,740. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.39. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.75 and a fifty-two week high of $150.55. The stock has a market cap of $80.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 42.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.72%.

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 4,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total transaction of $611,907.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $303,848.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,122 shares of company stock worth $13,083,041 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.