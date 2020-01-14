CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.95

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.95 and traded as high as $8.02. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd shares last traded at $8.02, with a volume of 4,012 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.78.

Get CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,868 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 19,430 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,469,633 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $11,625,000 after acquiring an additional 358,331 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 361,671 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 12,606 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 395,017 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its stake in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 223,405 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 31,796 shares in the last quarter.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd Company Profile (NYSE:IGR)

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.