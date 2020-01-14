CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Sets New 1-Year High at $145.06

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $145.06 and last traded at $144.97, with a volume of 143801 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $143.35.

A number of research analysts have commented on CDW shares. BidaskClub upgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $126.00 price target on CDW and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.25.

Get CDW alerts:

The company has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.64.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. CDW had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 91.07%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. CDW’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CDW will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Douglas E. Eckrote sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.43, for a total transaction of $662,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 147,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,504,422.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total transaction of $486,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,752 shares of company stock worth $15,203,577. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CDW by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,936,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $731,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576,865 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 1,275.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,833,992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $203,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,702 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,294,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $282,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,998 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in CDW by 2,308.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 913,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $101,423,000 after buying an additional 875,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 784,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $96,678,000 after acquiring an additional 231,332 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDW)

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.