Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Receives $124.19 Average Price Target from Analysts

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.19.

CE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Celanese in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Celanese in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Celanese and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

Get Celanese alerts:

CE stock opened at $118.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.70. Celanese has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $128.88. The company has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.34.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.03. Celanese had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 38.21%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. Celanese’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Celanese will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Celanese in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Celanese by 162.1% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Celanese by 112.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Celanese in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Celanese by 410.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.