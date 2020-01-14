Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) PT Raised to C$14.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.73% from the stock’s previous close.

CVE has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. CIBC lowered their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.75.

TSE CVE traded down C$0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$12.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,966,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,677,787. The company has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion and a PE ratio of 21.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.38, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.12. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of C$9.62 and a 12 month high of C$14.31.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.62 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cenovus Energy news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.08 per share, with a total value of C$261,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 222,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,903,760.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

