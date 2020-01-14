Centamin (LON:CEY) PT Raised to GBX 127

Centamin (LON:CEY) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 116 ($1.53) to GBX 127 ($1.67) in a research note published on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

CEY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Centamin to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 155 ($2.04) to GBX 125 ($1.64) in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector performer rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 127.83 ($1.68).

Shares of LON CEY opened at GBX 127.20 ($1.67) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65. Centamin has a 52 week low of GBX 79.14 ($1.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 154.75 ($2.04). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 119.68 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 121.55.

In other Centamin news, insider Marna Cloete acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 113 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of £16,950 ($22,296.76).

Centamin plc is a mineral exploration, development and mining company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration and production of precious metals. It operates in Australia, Jersey, Egypt, Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire. Its principal asset, the Sukari Gold Mine (SGM), is located in the Eastern Desert, approximately 900 kilometers from Cairo and 25 kilometers from the Red Sea.

