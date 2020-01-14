Centerpoint Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 6.3% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $8,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 12,051 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 12,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $390,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter.

IVE traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $130.40. The stock had a trading volume of 640,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,363. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $103.85 and a 1 year high of $130.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.739 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares S&P 500 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

