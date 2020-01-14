Centerpoint Advisors LLC Increases Position in Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 220.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Plug Power by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 5,633 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Plug Power by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,101 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,494 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its stake in Plug Power by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Plug Power by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 73,165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 36,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

PLUG stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $4.03. 849,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,260,726. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 1.56. Plug Power Inc has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $4.42.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $56.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.58 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 47.21% and a negative return on equity of 6,429.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PLUG shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price (up from $3.50) on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Roth Capital upgraded Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

In other Plug Power news, VP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 146,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Plug Power Profile

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

