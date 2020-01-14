Centerpoint Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 399.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 32,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 101,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,631,000 after acquiring an additional 44,073 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,112,000.

IEFA stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.62. The stock had a trading volume of 28,820,971 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.14. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.8803 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%.

