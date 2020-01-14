Centerpoint Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC cut its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,684 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $5,214,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.3% during the third quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 18,996 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth $1,387,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,195,050 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $157,867,000 after purchasing an additional 299,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 16.0% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 231,224 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,419,000 after purchasing an additional 31,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays upgraded Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.57.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 822,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,705,336. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.35 and a 200-day moving average of $49.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.00 and a 52-week high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $564,471.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 28,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $1,274,298.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,875,986.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.