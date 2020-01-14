CenterStar Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

CenterStar Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 72.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the period. CenterStar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9,617.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,770,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,669,780 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 20.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,887,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,887 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,361,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,422,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,723 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $180,697,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1,981.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,037,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,248,000 after purchasing an additional 987,705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $133.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.53.

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,225,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,694,697. The firm has a market cap of $187.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.73 and a twelve month high of $140.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.49%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

