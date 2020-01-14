CenterStar Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000. Dillard’s accounts for 0.8% of CenterStar Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 73.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Dillard’s by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Dillard’s during the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Dillard’s by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Dillard’s by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DDS shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Dillard’s from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine lowered Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE DDS traded up $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.02. The company had a trading volume of 6,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,044. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.54. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.95 and a 12 month high of $86.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.37. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.80%.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

