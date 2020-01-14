Centre Asset Management LLC Makes New $14.34 Million Investment in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 126,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,340,000. Medtronic makes up approximately 3.4% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 12,846.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,157,866 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $794,495,000 after purchasing an additional 8,094,852 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 9.4% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 14,499,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,412,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,830 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 14.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,655,784 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $940,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,545 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 16.7% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,333,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $519,433,000 after acquiring an additional 762,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 155.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,190,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $129,292,000 after acquiring an additional 725,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

NYSE:MDT traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,713,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,144,886. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $82.77 and a fifty-two week high of $118.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.61 and its 200-day moving average is $107.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $159.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.60.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 2,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total value of $230,736.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,764,312.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total value of $5,770,602.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,574,156.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,433 shares of company stock worth $11,704,539. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDT. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.52.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.