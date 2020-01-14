Centre Asset Management LLC Sells 180 Shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Centre Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,434,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,287,666,000 after buying an additional 659,769 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,158,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,347,547,000 after buying an additional 550,839 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,914,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,608,613,000 after buying an additional 299,918 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,865,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $322,259,000 after buying an additional 147,139 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 35,386.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,047,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,076,000 after buying an additional 3,038,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WEC traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,450,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,809. The firm has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of -0.01. WEC Energy Group Inc has a twelve month low of $68.41 and a twelve month high of $98.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.53.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6325 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 70.66%.

In related news, Director Barbara L. Bowles sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $88,070.00. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.80.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

