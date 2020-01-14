Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CHGG. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Chegg from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Chegg in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded Chegg from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from $43.00 to $38.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Chegg in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chegg from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Chegg currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.46.

Shares of NYSE:CHGG opened at $41.21 on Friday. Chegg has a 1-year low of $28.29 and a 1-year high of $48.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 9.50 and a quick ratio of 9.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 457.89, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $94.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chegg will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chegg news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $4,885,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,322,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,652,097.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Dave Jr. Borders sold 6,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $204,835.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 305,646 shares in the company, valued at $9,404,727.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 762,822 shares of company stock valued at $27,753,273 over the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Chegg by 3,216.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 470,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,092,000 after purchasing an additional 456,342 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Chegg by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 180,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Chegg by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,334,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,921,000 after purchasing an additional 44,975 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Chegg in the third quarter worth about $625,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Chegg by 147.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

