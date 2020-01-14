ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) Short Interest Down 29.5% in December

ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a drop of 29.5% from the December 15th total of 2,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, insider Pui San Kwan sold 122,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $4,249,067.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan M. Kanaya sold 311,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $9,819,303.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,133,955.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,044,227 shares of company stock worth $33,462,743 in the last 90 days. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCXI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in ChemoCentryx in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the second quarter worth about $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 104.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 70.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 26.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,350. ChemoCentryx has a 52 week low of $6.16 and a 52 week high of $39.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -48.28 and a beta of 2.28.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 88.76% and a negative net margin of 143.30%. The firm had revenue of $10.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million. As a group, research analysts predict that ChemoCentryx will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ChemoCentryx from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on ChemoCentryx from $17.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine cut ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on ChemoCentryx from $23.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on ChemoCentryx from $16.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.29.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

