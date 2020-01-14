Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Position Increased by Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 65.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $116.13. 4,086,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,640,137. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $110.17 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $220.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.63.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.11). Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $1,798,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,300 shares of company stock worth $10,904,079 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Citigroup cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.31.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

