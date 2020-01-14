Chicago Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 441,268 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 8,185 shares during the quarter. Tandem Diabetes Care comprises about 1.6% of Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Chicago Capital LLC owned 0.75% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $26,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter worth about $143,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter worth about $157,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 10.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,210 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

TNDM traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.35. 1,352,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,367,556. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.41 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a 52 week low of $40.46 and a 52 week high of $74.81.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.07. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $94.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.46 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

TNDM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tandem Diabetes Care presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.92.

In related news, Chairman Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $11,970,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $703,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,192.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,462 shares of company stock worth $14,290,090 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.