Chicago Capital LLC Increases Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,274 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 416.7% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 143.1% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 158 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 313.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 190 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $37,000. 65.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Cascend Securities upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.61.

Shares of NVDA traded down $4.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $247.28. 8,974,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,087,873. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $131.00 and a 1-year high of $252.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 8.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $228.71 and a 200-day moving average of $191.10. The stock has a market cap of $151.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 2.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total transaction of $138,694.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,036. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total transaction of $470,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,020,510.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,785 shares of company stock valued at $9,965,644. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

