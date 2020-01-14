Chicago Capital LLC Invests $259,000 in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Family Management Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 148.7% in the third quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $300.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,620,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,943,045. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.97 and a fifty-two week high of $301.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $1.4285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

